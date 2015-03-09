The Greatest St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Care Package

Being sent flowers on Valentine’s Day is nice, but if someone sends you a full hot toddy kit on St. Patrick’s Day—you know it’s true love. Cocktail Courier, a service that puts together and delivers kits for making bartender-designed cocktails based in New York and Chicago, is offering the perfect St. Patty’s Day kit in Chicago right now. The St. Patrick’s Day Hot Toddy set comes with a full bottle of Knappogue Castle 12-year whiskey (which, if you haven’t tried it, is one of the greatest Irish whiskeys on shelves right now), a bag of cloves, a lemon, a bag of demerara sugar and a bottle of fresh lemon juice. The kit contains enough ingredients to make twelve cocktails and costs about $107—which equals out to around $9 per drink. It’s the best thing to happen to St. Patrick’s Day-loving Chicagoans since someone first accidentally dyed the river green.

