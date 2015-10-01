The Greatest Secret Ever Kept Inside a Cider Box

If you were in posession of something extremely valuable, where would you hide it? Probably locked away in a safe and not, say, in a wooden cider box under a sink. But that's where Albert Einstein's brain was hanging out for 20 years, and no one had any idea.

When Einstein—genius theoretical physicist and creator of the theory of relativity—died on April 18, 1955, there was much speculation about what an examination of Einstein's brain might show and how it could contribute to science. Unfortunately for inquiring neurologists, Einstein had made arrangements for his body (and brain) to be cremated after death. But Dr. Thomas Stoltz Harvey, the pathologist who performed Einstein's autopsy at Princeton Hospital, had other ideas. He removed Einstein's brain during the autopsy, photographed it, injected it with preservative and cut it into 240 tiny cubes. He then divided the pieces into two alcohol-filled Mason jars. Though he eventually got permission from Einstein's son, Hans Albert, to keep the brain for scientific purposes, it was assumed that Harvey would store the brain at Princeton Medical Center. He did not. In fact, after being fired from his job at Princeton, Harvey moved to Kansas, where he stashed the brain inside a Costa Cider box under a beer cooler in his house. It remained hidden until 1978 when Harvey revealed his stolen treasure's secret spot to a reporter.

So it turns out the very safest place to hide something might be inside a cider box. But before you can hide anything, you have to make room, which means drinking through a whole crate of cider. That's fine by us, particularly if it means making this delicious fall cider sangria.

Related:

The Hard Cider Buzz

Meet Vermont's Brilliant Cider Revivalists

Delicious Fall Cocktails