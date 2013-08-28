The Greatest, Cheapest Corkscrew Ever

Tyler Colman
August 28, 2013

Ever wondered where the experts stand on the best wine practices and controversies? In this series, wine blogger, teacher and author Tyler Colman (a. k. a. Dr. Vino) delivers a final judgement.

Don’t you think buying a fancy corkscrew is a waste of money? For me, the best is also the most simple: the classic waiter’s corkscrew. I’d suggest a double-hinged Pulltap’s, which is very reliable and available for less than $10. It makes more sense to devote your wine budget to wine, rather than gizmos. But if you really want to spend money, you can find a gorgeous version from Laguiole, perhaps with a wood handle carved from a 250-year-old tree from Versailles.


