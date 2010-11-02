A Great Hotel Find in Lima

© Jen Murphy

A view leading down to Victor Delfin's studio in Lima. I recently took a last-minute vacation to Peru and had a few nights to spend in the capital, Lima. A friend clued me in to a great hotel, Second Home. The name and the super-affordable price tag (about $100 a night, including breakfast) made me wary that I'd be checking into a hostel. But instead, I found myself staying at the home of Peru's famous artist, Victor Delfin (his controversial statue, El Beso, is on display nearby in El Parque del Amor). His daughter, Lillian, runs the five-bedroom B&B in Lima's Bohemian Barranco district. A large door on a dead-end street led me into a courtyard dotted with bronze sculptures of horses and a large bird swing set. The aesthetic was a mesh of Tim Burton and Guillermo del Toro wackiness and it continued inside the house. Delfin's large portraits of nude women hung from the walls and enormous wooden sculptures were around every corner. Two ground-floor rooms served as galleries showcasing his work (all of it for sale). Rooms had garden or ocean views, and breakfast—eggs made to order, homemade croissants and jams and excellent coffee—was served at a large wooden communal table in the kitchen. But the highlight was getting to see Delfin's studio. A walk across the backyard, down past the fabulous swimming pool, led to Delfin's workspace, where, if you're lucky, you can catch him finishing his newest masterpiece.