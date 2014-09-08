A Great French Chef’s Great French Cookbook

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all-time.

The Chef: Brian Hill

The Book: Astrance: A Cook’s Book, by Pascal Barbot (2012)

“Trey Foshee and I went to Paris two years ago and ate at a bunch of restaurants, and I was just really unimpressed with Parisian food,” Hill says. “Then I saw the Astrance cookbook. Pascal Barbot does what you hope that every great French chef would do: He uses incredible amounts of spices, he uses incredible amounts of really varied ingredients. You know that if you get a piece of mackerel from him that it would just taste like mackerel but have all these incredible accompaniments with it that are just beautiful and so imaginative. I’m kind of blown away by it.”

