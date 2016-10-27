The Great British Bake Off Christmas Special Is Happening

Three of four hosts will depart the series once it moves from the BBC to Channel 4, but the original foursome aren't off the hook yet—The Great British Bake Off will return to the small screen for one (really two) last hurrahs before heading off into the land of commercial-supported programming. This December, Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, Mel Giedroyc, and Sue Perkins will host two Christmas specials on the BBC.

"Mary, Paul, Mel, and Sue are the perfect recipe for the festive season," the BBC's Director of Content Charlotte Moore said in July. We tend to agree.

The BBC reconfirmed the specials last night, after Kate Henry, who competed on the series in 2014, brought it up in a Facebook Live chat—and the internet had a collective meltdown.

Deck the tent with bakes of holly!

Paul, Mary, Mel and Sue will return to BBC One for two special new episodes of #GBBO this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/nt81QnsVZ1 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 26, 2016

No word yet on what the format of the specials might be—whether they might reunite former contestants and winners for a ultimate showdown over Christmas Pudding or mince pies or something else very seasonal and British—but we can't wait!

Last night's series seven finale of The Great British Bake Off saw Candice Brown, a 31-year-old secondary school teacher from Bedfordshire take the grand prize with her Queen Victoria's Mango and Strawberry Crown, Victoria Sandwich, and Picnic for Pearly Kings and Queens. No news yet on when the Channel 4 series will begin filming, but rumors have been swirling for weeks around the BBC developing a new show in a similar format for loyalist hosts Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc, and Sue Perkins—complete with buzz that James Martin, former host of Saturday Kitchen, is a shoo-in for co-host. Stay tuned and watch this space.