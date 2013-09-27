Gratinée des Halles... The Best Onion Soup

I have cooked French food my whole life. I trained in France, worked there and have as much experience in that style as any other, if not more. In 1992, I started work at a French bistro in Minneapolis that for the longest time served the best onion soup I ever tasted. Here is that recipe. It's redesigned for the home cook in only one way: the stock. In the restaurant we were able to make a 72-hour veal stock that provided a backbone like no other for this French classic. If you want to be super-ambitious and love the crafty part of cookery, go for it and make your own. If you have access to a butcher shop or specialty market that sells frozen homemade stock (beef or veal) the recipe below works superbly. If you are using stock from a box, it won't have the flavor, texture or collagen/gelatin needed to make this soup a home run. That being said, I have made it with Swanson chicken stock on a hunting trip and it's still pretty darn tasty. SEE RECIPE »

See More of Andrew Zimmern’s Kitchen Adventures

Related: Soup Recipes and Cooking Tips

French Classics

Cooking with Onions