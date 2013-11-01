Grateful for Gadgets This Thanksgiving

We’re always testing new gadgets in the F&W kitchen. Some of them are just the things I need to simplify my Thanksgiving prep. Others, unfortunately, are no more than a waste of precious space in my small New York City kitchen. Here, six recent tools that passed the test and just might end up on my holiday wish list.

Waring Meat Grinder

I can make my own special blend of ground meat to put a new twist on my family’s traditional Thanksgiving stuffing. I always grind more than I need so I can make breakfast sausages for the next day. (The grinder comes with a special attachment that makes stuffing sausages really easy.) The 500-watt motor is powerful, but you have to get past the noise: It’s a little like having a chainsaw in the kitchen. $300; waringpro.com

Tribest Wolfgang Grain Mill

This easy-to-use model can produce any flour texture, so I can make everything from cakes to grits. That means whole-grain pancakes for my overnight holiday guests. $599; amazon.com

The Coravin

The Coravin pumps argon—an odorless, neutral gas that has no effect on wine—through a long, thin, hollow Teflon needle, which is inserted through a wine cork. The pressure then pushes wine back through the needle and into a glass. Since the bottle is never opened, no oxygen ever comes into contact with the wine, so there’s no need to finish an expensive bottle the day it’s opened. It’s quickly catching on at high-end restaurants too, because it allows sommeliers to pour glasses from expensive or rare bottles without having to worry about selling the rest of the bottle that night. $299; coravin.com

Drink Tanks Growler

Perfect for my annual football tailgate, this metal growler keeps beer fresh, cold and carbonated for 24 hours. A special lid turns the growler into a mini keg, so it stays colder and is even easier to pour. From $65; drinktanks.com

Spot-Not

This multitasking tool has a flexible shape to fit inside wine glasses. It quickly dries and polishes glassware without leaving behind spots or lint. $13; wineracks.com

Waring Deep Fryer

The F&W Test Kitchen loves Waring Pro’s TF200 turkey fryer: With a built-in rotisserie and safety catches, it’s much less likely to splash or spill hot oil—a big risk with other setups. Plus, it can sit on a countertop. No need to go outside in the cold! It can also do double duty as a steamer for lobsters and other shellfish. $249; amazon.com

All prices correct at time of printing; information is subject to change without notice.