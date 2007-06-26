Google/F&W Lunch Swap?

Ever since I heard about the seared day boat scallops in green coconut curry sauce at the Google cafeteria, I’ve been regretting my decision not to follow a career in computer science. Or at least been trying to figure out a way to get into the Google cafeteria, where that dish, along with ahi tuna and avocado poke, and hazelnut shortcakes with plum compote, is standard fare and free for employees. It seems that I’m not the only one who's had that dream. The other day the Financial Times wrote about Lunch 2.0 (love that name), an association that started with “four men trying to sneak into companies such as Yahoo and Google to sample their free gourmet lunches.” Now those lunches have become networking opportunities and a hundred people will show up at, say, LinkedIn to eat and hear presentations about job openings (although word has it that a lot of the attendees aren't necessarily looking for work—they're millionaires just waiting to launch their own start-ups). Google, apparently, hasn’t yet extended a dining invitation to Lunch 2.0 but that hasn’t stopped the movement from spreading to Los Angeles and Seattle.



Although Food & Wine’s Test Kitchen doesn’t have the capacity, or the job opportunities, to tempt the Lunch 2.0 crowd, this does seem like a good time to extend an invitation to anyone with any pull at Google’s cafeteria. At work today we’ve already tasted Jacques Pépin’s homemade merguez sausage with grilled tortillas, fried chicken from überchef Thomas Keller and chestnut crepes from Mario Batali. So if anyone from Google wants to do a lunch swap with us at Food & Wine, we’d be delighted. Just don’t ask us to write any computer code.



