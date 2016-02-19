Google Wants to Deliver Your Groceries

The battle to deliver your groceries has just intensified. Google this week announced it is delivering fresh food—including fruit, vegetables, meat and eggs—in parts of San Francisco and Los Angeles. That means the company is competing directly with Amazon and Target in a huge national market. And they are all competing with FreshDirect.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has partnered with Costco, Whole Foods and Smart & Final in the Bay Area. And in Los Angeles, it's working with Costco, Smart & Final and Vincente Foods. Target has teamed up with San Francisco–based Instacart, which relies on Costco, Whole Foods, and other large chains.

Delivery fees range from free (for Google Express members ordering eligible orders) to $4.99 (for non-members) at each store where you shop. And, according to Google's help page, you may also see a $3 small-order service fee if you don't spend $35 on groceries. Google will deliver same-day in most cases, but they require a four-hour window.

Is this service available in your neighborhood? Residents of the Pacific Palisades, Westwood and Marina Del Rey in L.A. can try it out. And in San Francisco, shoppers based in the Financial District, Mission and Potrero Hill may sign up.

Interested parties can type their zip code into the Google Express signup page to see whether their address is eligible for the service. If so, the company is charging $10 monthly or $95 annually—with a promotional offer of three months free (which expires January 31, 2017). Some restrictions apply, especially if you plan to add booze to your shopping list.