Good Gut Bacteria Love Leafy Greens, Says Study

Scientists have discovered that a certain sugar molecule helps beneficial microbes claim space in our digestive systems.

Adam Campbell-Schmitt
February 17, 2016

We've long suspected that leafy greens were good for digestion and overall health, and a new study suggests a reason why: They promote good gut bacteria. At a moment when yogurt, kombucha and other presumably probiotic foods are flying off shelves, researchers have published new evidence that eating greens might have a huge impact on our stomach microbes.

Vegetables like kale and spinach contain a special sugar molecule called sulfoquinovose, which our beneficial gut bacteria seem to love. And it's good for them: When they eat it, they reproduce more effectively and take up real estate that bad bacteria could potentially occupy. Recent findings have linked unhealthy gut bacteria to a remarkable array of ailments, from obesity and diabetes to anxiety and depression, so there's more incentive than ever to start eating more salad

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up