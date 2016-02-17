Good Gut Bacteria Love Leafy Greens, Says Study

We've long suspected that leafy greens were good for digestion and overall health, and a new study suggests a reason why: They promote good gut bacteria. At a moment when yogurt, kombucha and other presumably probiotic foods are flying off shelves, researchers have published new evidence that eating greens might have a huge impact on our stomach microbes.

Vegetables like kale and spinach contain a special sugar molecule called sulfoquinovose, which our beneficial gut bacteria seem to love. And it's good for them: When they eat it, they reproduce more effectively and take up real estate that bad bacteria could potentially occupy. Recent findings have linked unhealthy gut bacteria to a remarkable array of ailments, from obesity and diabetes to anxiety and depression, so there's more incentive than ever to start eating more salad