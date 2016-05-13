Golden Turmeric Lattes Are Invading Coffee Shops, Instagram Feeds

Matcha lattes have overrun cafes (and Instagram feeds) with their distinctive green hue, but they're about to face competition from a new, loudly-colored beverage. The "golden milk" or turmeric latte, which owes its vivid hue to a combination of nut milk and juiced turmeric root, is quickly building a cult fan following.

Google singled out turmeric's recent boost in popularity in a new report on U.S. food trends, which showed that searches for the spice spiked 56 percent in just two months—from November 2015 to January 2016. While the drink has still yet to pop up in most mainstream coffee shops, certain cafes from San Francisco to London are cashing in on this pot of gold.

At Modern Baker—a coffee shop in Oxford, England—sales of turmeric lattes, or "Golden mylk" as they're listed on the menu, now outnumber the sales of traditional lattes. And in case you were wondering, the drink is Paltrow-approved. Goop just published a recipe for a Ginger Tumeric Latte.

The drink is perfectly calibrated to appeal to holistic types: Turmeric is a key part of Ayurvedic medicine—an approach to health that has long been practiced in India. The spice is believed to help relieve everything from cancer to coughs, to fevers and inflammation. Melissa Sharp, co-founder of Modern Baker, says she started serving the golden latte after she became a fan of the spice after experiencing health issues.

The drink's nondairy milk varies from recipe to recipe—some use almond milk, others coconut or cashew—but there's one thing all turmeric lattes have in common. For Instagrammers, it's that warm, bright color that's does the trick.