Godiva + Lauren Bush = Fantastic New Feed Bags

In my world, there’s not much that tops eating great chocolate. Except perhaps this: When my chocolate-related purchase means someone who’s hungry gets to eat, too.



Which is exactly what Godiva has done by launching exclusive Feed 10 bags with do-gooder Lauren Bush. The super cool, vibrantly colored bags are only available at Godiva stores; Bush’s signature Feed 10 logo is attached to all the bags, which means that the sale of each one generates 10 school meals for children in cocoa-producing regions around Africa (they start at $25 each). She’s already used the profits of Feed bag sales to provide more than 60 million school meals around the world.



More big news for Bush: She’s the first honoree of brand new Lady Godiva philanthropy program. “I grew up eating Godiva; for me it’s gold standard of a great gift,” she says. Godiva is partnering with Bush for two years so look for other Feed related products along with their excellent chocolates in Godiva stores in the next several months. Godiva will also be searching for amazing local women to honor, through regional nomination contests. (So now is the time to tell Godiva about any inspiring women that you know.)



Back to those groovy Feed bags, which are made from traditional batik print fabric at a Fair Trade women-run factory in Liberia. It’s hard to choose among the fun patterns. (Bush helped me select an orange-and-blue flowered one because it matched my shoes.) The mini tote size is great for those of us who don’t need another big sack. “It’s perfect for Coachella,” said a girl at a party, about the just concluded two-weekend California music festival.

For other Godiva news, check out F&W's first annual Best New Pastry Chefs winners.

