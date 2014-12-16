Go Inside Opening Night at a Super-Hot New Ramen Joint

"Behind, behind, hot hot hot!" "Do you know where five chicken buns go?" If you’ve ever wanted a first-hand look at the craziness and intensity of the restaurant industry, check out the new ChefsFeed series Opening Night. Here, the team goes behind-the-scenes at Hapa Ramen, the obsessed-over San Francisco pop-up that finally landed in a beautiful, permanent Mission District space just a few weeks ago. Watch the clip for the buzz, the buttermilk fried chicken buns and the bowls and bowls of delicious pork-broth ramen with springy noodles.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

