Go Here Now: 8 New Restaurants Our Editors Love

Our editors are always in search of the next great destination, traveling everywhere to find new flavors and ideas. Below, three of our most frequent flyers share their favorite discoveries across the US.
Kate Krader
Restaurant Editor
Los Angeles: Locol
It’s impossible for me not to be thrilled by this new fast food spot by F&W Best New Chefs Daniel Patterson and Roy Choi, who are bringing well-sourced burgers and soft serve to Watts. 1950 E. 103rd St.; welocol.com.
San Antonio: Hotel Emma
My new favorite hotel is in an old brewery. In addition to the stellar restaurant, Supper, there’s a lobby bar, Sternewirth, named for a tradition entitling brewery workers to free beer (love that). 136 E. Grayson St.; thehotelemma.com.
Atlanta: Ticonderoga Club
I planned predinner drinks at this Krog Street Market bar from Greg Best and Paul Calvert, but the menu was so appealing, I also had an Ipswich Clam Roll (terrific). 99 Krog St. NE; ticonderogaclub.com.
Kate Heddings
Food Director
Chicago: Fat Rice Bakery
The latest from genius chef Abraham Conlon of Fat Rice. The standout pastry for me: crispy, creamy Portuguese egg tarts. 2957 W. Diversey Ave.; eatfatrice.com.
Portand, Oregon: Coquine
A small, French-style restaurant with sensational bostock: a little-known, much-deserving pastry made from day-old brioche and almond frangipane. 6839 SE Belmont St.; coquinepdx.com.
Tina Ujlaki
Executive Food Editor
Nashville: The 404 Kitchen
Chef Matt Bolus’s corn bread with sorghum butter, served in a cast-iron skillet, is the best I’ve ever had, with a deep corn flavor and an amazing, almost creamy texture. 404 12th Ave.; the404nashville.com.
Boston: Yvonne's
The spectacular supper-club reincarnation of the historic Locke-Ober restaurant. I loved the lively vibe, whimsical cocktails and round-the-world plates like maitake mushroom toasts with whipped miso. 2 Winter Pl.; yvonnesboston.com.
Savannah, Georgia: Sandfly Bar-B-Q
At this barbecue joint in a charming retro diner, the big surprise was The Wally: a duck-fat-fried chicken finger sandwich with lashings of ranch dressing. 1220 Barnard St.; sandflybbq.com.