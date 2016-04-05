Go Here Now: 8 New Restaurants Our Editors Love

Kate Krader

Restaurant Editor

Los Angeles: Locol

It’s impossible for me not to be thrilled by this new fast food spot by F&W Best New Chefs Daniel Patterson and Roy Choi, who are bringing well-sourced burgers and soft serve to Watts. 1950 E. 103rd St.; welocol.com.

San Antonio: Hotel Emma

My new favorite hotel is in an old brewery. In addition to the stellar restaurant, Supper, there’s a lobby bar, Sternewirth, named for a tradition entitling brewery workers to free beer (love that). 136 E. Grayson St.; thehotelemma.com.

Atlanta: Ticonderoga Club

I planned predinner drinks at this Krog Street Market bar from Greg Best and Paul Calvert, but the menu was so appealing, I also had an Ipswich Clam Roll (terrific). 99 Krog St. NE; ticonderogaclub.com.

Kate Heddings

Food Director

Chicago: Fat Rice Bakery

The latest from genius chef Abraham Conlon of Fat Rice. The standout pastry for me: crispy, creamy Portuguese egg tarts. 2957 W. Diversey Ave.; eatfatrice.com.

Portand, Oregon: Coquine

A small, French-style restaurant with sensational bostock: a little-known, much-deserving pastry made from day-old brioche and almond frangipane. 6839 SE Belmont St.; coquinepdx.com.

Tina Ujlaki

Executive Food Editor

Nashville: The 404 Kitchen

Chef Matt Bolus’s corn bread with sorghum butter, served in a cast-iron skillet, is the best I’ve ever had, with a deep corn flavor and an amazing, almost creamy texture. 404 12th Ave.; the404nashville.com.

Boston: Yvonne's

The spectacular supper-club reincarnation of the historic Locke-Ober restaurant. I loved the lively vibe, whimsical cocktails and round-the-world plates like maitake mushroom toasts with whipped miso. 2 Winter Pl.; yvonnesboston.com.

Savannah, Georgia: Sandfly Bar-B-Q

At this barbecue joint in a charming retro diner, the big surprise was The Wally: a duck-fat-fried chicken finger sandwich with lashings of ranch dressing. 1220 Barnard St.; sandflybbq.com.