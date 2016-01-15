Go on a Global Rice Ball Journey

Rice balls are beloved all over the world, and it's not hard to see why: they're perfect for snacking, they're a great way to use leftover rice, and they can incorporate so many delicious secondary ingredients.
Here, a few recipes to get you started on a global rice ball journey.
1. Oven-Fried Rice Balls with Gruyère
Flecked with black pepper and Gruyere, these crusty rice balls are an irresistible hors d'oeuvres. They're great for parties because they are baked rather than fried.
2. Pearl Rice Balls with Ginger-Sesame Sauce
Instead of being wrapped in dumpling dough, these fun little pork dumplings from Andrew Zimmern are patted with rice, which gets fluffy during steaming.
3. Rice Balls Rolled in Seaweed
Known as onigiri in Japan, these savory balls are wrapped in nori and sprinkled with sesame salt.
4. Arancini with Peas and Mozzarella
These ultra-creamy Italian rice balls are filled with gooey mozzarella.
5. Giant Grilled Rice Balls
Chef Kuniko Yagi cooks these tender, crispy rice balls on the grill but they are also perfect made in a grill pan.