Go on a Global Rice Ball Journey

Here, a few recipes to get you started on a global rice ball journey.

1. Oven-Fried Rice Balls with Gruyère

Flecked with black pepper and Gruyere, these crusty rice balls are an irresistible hors d'oeuvres. They're great for parties because they are baked rather than fried.

2. Pearl Rice Balls with Ginger-Sesame Sauce

Instead of being wrapped in dumpling dough, these fun little pork dumplings from Andrew Zimmern are patted with rice, which gets fluffy during steaming.

3. Rice Balls Rolled in Seaweed

Known as onigiri in Japan, these savory balls are wrapped in nori and sprinkled with sesame salt.

4. Arancini with Peas and Mozzarella

These ultra-creamy Italian rice balls are filled with gooey mozzarella.

5. Giant Grilled Rice Balls

Chef Kuniko Yagi cooks these tender, crispy rice balls on the grill but they are also perfect made in a grill pan.