Go, Big Blue

This football season, my go-to snack is going to be blue cheese popcorn, thanks to the folks at Oregon’s Rogue Creamery. They’ve been making delicious cheese since the ’30s, but they just started selling their awesome blue cheese in powder form, for sprinkling on anything and everything from chicken wings and burgers to eggs and french fries. I like it best on freshly popped popcorn tossed with just enough extra-virgin olive oil to help the salty, savory, umami-rich powder stick. It’s available at specialty food shops and online from www.roguecreamery.com ($10 for 3 ounces).

