Go Beyond Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries

Chocolate-dipped strawberries are perfect Valentine’s Day treats—plus they’re easy to make at home. But they aren’t the only way to combine the signature flavors into a romantic dessert. Here, five incredible recipes for incredible strawberry-chocolate recipes.

1. Chocolate-Strawberry Crêpes

Warm chocolate and strawberries make a decadent dessert.

2. No-Bake White Chocolate Cheesecake with Strawberries

In his version of no-bake cheesecake, baker and cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi beats melted white chocolate and citrus zest into the creamy filling for a deep, rich flavor.

3. Milk Chocolate Mousse with Brown Butter Shortbread and Roasted Strawberries

"Berries with cream is a surefire hit," chef Eli Kirshtein says. "We go one step further by adding milk chocolate to the cream and making it into a mousse.”

4. Chocolate Lava Cakes with Strawberries (above)

Chris Yeo doesn't take credit for inventing this dessert—these individual cakes with molten centers appear on almost every restaurant menu in America. But his version is especially rich and chocolaty and made even better by the scoop of strawberry ice cream on top.

5. Bittersweet Chocolate Cream Sandwiches

These crunchy, creamy sandwiches are delicious with fresh strawberries.