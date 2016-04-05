Go Ahead, Garnish Everything with Trout Roe

At tonight’s Best New Chefs party in New York, 2011 BNC George Mendes is serving shrimp with smoked trout roe. We can’t wait to try it, because trout roe is a garnish that steals the spotlight in any dish. Bonus: It’s way cheaper than classic caviar or even salmon roe. Try it for yourself with these trout roe-heavy recipes.

Luxurious, creamy eggs are heavenly on their own, but serving them with smoky sable, briny roe and rich sour cream puts them over the top.

These crispy, fried zucchini pancakes are topped with both smoked trout and trout roe.

It doesn’t get better than deep-fried mashed potato dumplings topped with sour cream, dill and roe.

© Eva Kolenko

Salty trout roe, rich creme fraiche and garlicky grilled bitter greens combine perfectly on crunchy toasts.

This creamy, silky pasta gets salty pops of flavor from fish roe.