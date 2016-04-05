Go Ahead, Garnish Everything with Trout Roe

© Eva Kolenko

A simple way to add a little luxury to your meal.

F&W Editors
April 05, 2016

At tonight’s Best New Chefs party in New York, 2011 BNC George Mendes is serving shrimp with smoked trout roe. We can’t wait to try it, because trout roe is a garnish that steals the spotlight in any dish. Bonus: It’s way cheaper than classic caviar or even salmon roe. Try it for yourself with these trout roe-heavy recipes.

1. Soft-Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Sablefish and Trout Roe 

Luxurious, creamy eggs are heavenly on their own, but serving them with smoky sable, briny roe and rich sour cream puts them over the top.

2. Zucchini Latkes with Red Pepper Jelly and Smoked Trout 

These crispy, fried zucchini pancakes are topped with both smoked trout and trout roe.

3. Buckwheat-Potato Knishes with Caviar 

It doesn’t get better than deep-fried mashed potato dumplings topped with sour cream, dill and roe.

4. Grilled Escarole Toasts with Trout Roe 

© Eva Kolenko

Salty trout roe, rich creme fraiche and garlicky grilled bitter greens combine perfectly on crunchy toasts.

5. Late-Night Japanese Noodles 

This creamy, silky pasta gets salty pops of flavor from fish roe.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up