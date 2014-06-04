A Gluten-Free Noodle Dish with Riesling (and Bacon!)

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (which has 120 to 150 calories for a 5-ounce glass)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

Chanterelle mushrooms, corn and bacon are a pretty classic trio at this point. To turn those ingredients into a healthy main course, I simply toss them with earthy Japanese soba noodles. When the noodles are made exclusively with buckwheat, they are gluten-free.

A lightly sweet German Riesling is a good choice for pairing with the corn.

Soba Noodles with Chanterelles, Corn and Bacon

Total: 25 MIN

2 Servings

2 thick strips of bacon, sliced crosswise ¼ inch thick

6 ounces chanterelle mushrooms, thinly sliced lengthwise (about 2 cups)

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 cup corn kernels (cut from 1 large ear)

5 ounces soba noodles

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

¼ cup finely chopped tarragon

1. In a large, heavy skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the fat.

2. Add the mushrooms to the skillet, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until all of their liquid evaporates and the mushrooms are golden, about 8 minutes. Add the white and light green parts of the scallions and cook, stirring, until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the vinegar and cook until evaporated, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Add the corn and ¼ cup of water and cook, stirring, until tender, about 2 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, in a medium pot of boiling salted water, cook the soba until al dente. Drain, then transfer the noodles to the skillet; add the vegetable oil and toss. Add the green parts of the scallions and most of the tarragon and toss again. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Transfer the soba to bowls. Sprinkle with the bacon and the remaining tarragon and serve.

Wine: Off-dry Riesling, such as 2012 Zilliken Butterfly.

One Serving 442 cal, 14 gm fat, 2.3 gm sat fat, 61 gm carb, 4.4 gm fiber, 17 gm protein.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

