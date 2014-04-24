Gluten-Free? Drink Rice Beer

You may not know it, but you’ve probably had rice beer. Most Japanese beers like Sapporo, Kirin and Asahi are rice-based and even Budweiser uses rice along with barley. That said, those brews alone shouldn't inform your opinion of rice beers, which can be creamy, refreshing and pleasantly sweet. Some, but not all, are gluten-free, so it's important to check if you have celiac disease or are extremely sensitive to gluten. Here, gluten-free rice beers perfect for toasting F&W’s Gluten-Free Week.

Element Plasma

Brewed with brown rice, malted millet, malted buckwheat and sweet-spicy Aramis hops, this surprisingly full-bodied beer actually tastes like an IPA—something the gluten-free beer world has been missing.

Joseph James Fox Tail

This fruity, almost cider-like beer is brewed with a base of rice and nectar and is aggressively hopped for a refreshing, piney flavor. It was the first canned gluten-free beer in the country, so it’s perfect for a gluten-free picnic.

Epic Glutenator

Sweet potatoes, millet, molasses and brown rice give this beer a smooth, easy drinking flavor. The slight sweetness is balanced by the floral hops.

