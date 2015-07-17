Into the Gloss and Glossier CEO Emily Weiss on her New York Burger Cravings and the Healthy Ingredients in Her New Skin-Care Line

Into the Gloss and Glossier CEO Emily Weiss on her New York burger cravings and the healthy ingredients in her skin-care line.

Korean Spa Pilgrimage

I had to buy two extra suitcases in South Korea to bring back all the life-changing beauty products I discovered. The biggest eye-opener was Spa Lei in Seoul, where I was completely naked with dozens of other women being tossed around from table to table by their no-nonsense technicians. It was bizarrely utilitarian and indulgent all at once, unlike anything else.

Fancy Flatware

One cool thing in Korea is that traditional utensils are made out of brass, even the chopsticks.

Dining Alone

I eat out alone a lot. When I need a treat, I go to Minetta Tavern [in New York City] for a Black Label burger and a Hendrick’s martini. I even went by myself to Lazy Bear in San Francisco, which serves tasting menus at communal tables.

Latte Love

When I’m in New York City, I go to The Smile—probably too often—for almond milk lattes.

Sunday Suppers

I travel to L.A. a couple of times a month, and I’m in love with the Sunset Tower Hotel. It’s such a civilized, relaxing experience—plus they serve this incredible fried chicken special on Sundays.

Juice-Bar Beautifier

I’m fascinated by the trend of beauty “ingestibles.” L.A. juice bar Moon Juice sells Beauty Dust, a goji berry powder that’s supposed to increase collagen and make everything—hair, nails, skin—better. I’m kind of skeptical, but it feels virtuous.

Number-One Beauty Tip

Your skin is like a plant. You have to water it. Make sure it’s hydrated, not just squeaky clean.

Natural Good Looks

We incorporate a lot of natural ingredients into our Glossier products, like sweet almond oil, which is great at getting moisture deep into the skin.

