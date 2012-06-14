Give Broccoli a Chance

© Lucy Schaeffer / Sesame Chicken

Why does broccoli get cast as the bad guy? The green vegetable has arrived at the center of the America's debate about health care, the New York Times reports, with Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia asking whether, if the government can oblige citizens to purchase health care, it might also require them to buy broccoli. The implication is that broccoli doesn't taste good—but that's easily disproven by Sesame-Coated Chicken with Broccoli. The F&W Test Kitchen's superfast recipe puts perfectly crisp-tender broccoli next to crunchy chicken in a spicy ginger-garlic sauce.

