Gisele Bündchen on Raising Chickens and Drinking Aloe

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen tells F&W about her zero-waste household and the foods she loves.
Making Snacks with Her Son
Benjamin and I make his school snack together—fruit leather in our dehydrator. You can use any fruit, but I always use banana as the base because it has great texture and sweetness. My son is so proud; he goes to school and tells all his friends he made his own snack.
Travel Tips
For years, I've lived on planes. I get up and stretch in the aisle. I don't care if people are looking at me like, "What is this crazy woman doing?"
Otherworldly Brazil
In the southeast, there's a place called Bonito, with the most fantastic waterfalls. You walk into this forest and you feel like you're in Avatar.
House Lemonade
I make an aloe-lemon drink that's pretty healthy, but you could add tequila. Juice three lemons, peel fresh aloe, add a teaspoon of coconut nectar and a gallon of water, and blend it.
Her Environmental Cause
After attending the Rainforest Alliance gala, I connected with their efforts to conserve the environment and help impoverished communities. I recently joined their board, so now I can participate more in their projects that I'm passionate about.
Zero-Waste Household
I have a beautiful garden in L.A. where I raise chickens. We have very little waste because the chickens eat all of the vegetable scraps, and anything they won't eat, I put in my compost pile with the chicken poo.
Salt Strategy
Never salt your food until the end. If you put salt on the food in the beginning, you use a lot more than you need. I like to use pink Himalayan salt.
Her Supermom
I come from a family of six girls, and my mom worked, so she'd spend all Saturday cooking.
