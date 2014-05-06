Gisele Bündchen on Raising Chickens and Drinking Aloe

Making Snacks with Her Son

Benjamin and I make his school snack together—fruit leather in our dehydrator. You can use any fruit, but I always use banana as the base because it has great texture and sweetness. My son is so proud; he goes to school and tells all his friends he made his own snack.

Travel Tips

For years, I've lived on planes. I get up and stretch in the aisle. I don't care if people are looking at me like, "What is this crazy woman doing?"

Otherworldly Brazil

In the southeast, there's a place called Bonito, with the most fantastic waterfalls. You walk into this forest and you feel like you're in Avatar.

House Lemonade

I make an aloe-lemon drink that's pretty healthy, but you could add tequila. Juice three lemons, peel fresh aloe, add a teaspoon of coconut nectar and a gallon of water, and blend it.

Her Environmental Cause

After attending the Rainforest Alliance gala, I connected with their efforts to conserve the environment and help impoverished communities. I recently joined their board, so now I can participate more in their projects that I'm passionate about.

Zero-Waste Household

I have a beautiful garden in L.A. where I raise chickens. We have very little waste because the chickens eat all of the vegetable scraps, and anything they won't eat, I put in my compost pile with the chicken poo.

Salt Strategy

Never salt your food until the end. If you put salt on the food in the beginning, you use a lot more than you need. I like to use pink Himalayan salt.

Her Supermom

I come from a family of six girls, and my mom worked, so she'd spend all Saturday cooking.

