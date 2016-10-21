Get Your Omega 3s from These Salmon Pasta Recipes

Whether it’s smoked, baked or seared, salmon is delicious and so good for you. Though it's great in salads or on a bagel, we love it as a pasta mix-in. Here, our best recipes for salmon pasta.

Silky smoked salmon and tangy artichoke hearts brighten up earthy whole-wheat pasta.

The great thing about this tasty pasta is that by combining marinated artichokes, olives and capers, you develop a dressing-like combination to flavor the dish.



RELATED: Orecchiette with Sausage and Cherry Tomatoes

© DAVID LOFTUS

This pasta is insanely indulgent and easy to make.



RELATED: Simple Vodka Sauce Recipe

A traditional puttanesca gets complex, savory flavor from olives, capers, tomatoes and anchovies (which essentially melt into the sauce). This version omits the anchovies in favor of salmon, which stays firm and makes for a heartier dish.

This bright and flavorful smoked salmon macaroni salad with spinach, lemon and goat cheese is sure to become a lunchtime favorite.