Rosemary won’t just make your food more delicious—it might also make you more intelligent. A recent study from the University of Northumbria, UK, found that the oils responsible for rosemary’s intense scent improve mental speed and accuracy. Improve your cognition with a superfast, one-pan dinner of Sautéed Chicken Breasts with Fennel and Rosemary.

Related: One-Pan Meals

Cooking with Rosemary

Chicken Breast Recipes