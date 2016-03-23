Get Obsessed with Fideos, Your New Favorite Noodle

The Spanish noodle is worth knowing.
Sick of spaghetti? Over orecchiette? Let us introduce you to your new favorite noodle. Fideos are short, dried, vermicelli-like noodles traditionally used in Spanish cooking. Typically toasted, they have a deliciously rich character that stands up to bold flavors. Here, seven great recipes for a satisfying fideo fix.
1. Lobster with Fideos
This seafood pasta is an ultra-lobstery take on rossejat de fideos, a traditional seafood dish of Spain's Catalonia region, which resembles paella but instead of rice, it calls for fideos.
2. Crispy Pan-Fried Shrimp and Chorizo Fideo Cakes
Top Chef alum Ilan Hall’s ingenious dish merges fideos and Japanese grilled sticky rice cakes.
3. Fideos with Shrimp, Ham and Clams
Chef Chris Ainsworth likes to cook his fideos over a grill with a saffron-scented ham-hock broth and head-on prawns.
4. Pumpkin Soup with Fideos
Though this dish is vegetarian, cooking the pumpkin with cinnamon and cloves gives the broth an "implied meatiness," says chef Michael Solomonov.
5. Chickpea and Swiss Chard Fideos with Orange Aioli
This dish gets a ton of flavor from a few unusual partners: cocoa, fennel, saffron and ancho chiles.
6. Mexican-Style Fideos with Chorizo
Chef Alex Stupak’s Mexican-inflected fideos are spicy, smoky, creamy and a snap to make.
7. Spicy Fideos with Mussels and Calamari
In this traditional Catalan dish, fideos are first browned in oil and then simmered with just a bit of stock and fresh seafood. The unconventional topping here: parsley and crunchy almonds.
8. Winter Squash Soup with Kale and Fideos
This light yet hearty, healthy soup from Philadelphia chef Michael Solomonov gets extra flavor from charred onion and warm, sweet spices like ginger and cinnamon.