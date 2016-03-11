Get Obsessed with Chipotle (the Pepper) Again

Make chipotle chic again.

F&W Editors
March 11, 2016

In the 1990s, the chipotle was king. It was the Sriracha of its day. But over the years, the smoky pepper was somewhat abandoned for cooler, hipper, spicier foods. It might not be the pepper of the moment anymore, but chipotle is still worthy of some attention. Here, ten recipes to make you feel like you’re back in 1995, when you just couldn’t get enough chipotle.

1. Chipotle-Braised Chicken Thighs with Poached Eggs 

© Fredrika Stjärne

Here, chef Jenn Louis braises chicken thighs and poaches eggs in a smoky tomato sauce reminiscent of Mexican tinga.

2. Chipotle-Garlic Edamame 

Instead of pairing soybeans with the usual Asian flavors, this recipe calls for chipotle chiles (they add smoky flavor) and cumin.

3. Chipotle Chilaquiles 

This is a great way to use up leftover tortillas, chicken and cheese.

4. Chipotle Popcorn 

Add a little smokiness to your popcorn with ground chipotle and smoked paprika.

5. Smoky Chipotle and Bacon Guacamole 

It doesn’t get much better than this crispy, salty, smoky guac.

TODD PORTER & DIANE CU

Upgrade creamy guacamole with crispy bacon and richly flavorful chipotle.

6. Tequila-Chipotle Shrimp 

Chef Deborah Schneider calls this easy, 12-minute dish "firing-squad shrimp" because it gets a little spice from a chipotle in adobo sauce.

7. Chipotle Chicken Tacos 

© Christina Holmes

These supereasy chicken tacos from chef Alex Stupak are packed with tasty shredded thigh meat, tomatoes and spicy jalapenos.

8. Chipotle Chicken Fajitas 

The warm and earthy flavors of chipotle add wonderful depth to these delicious chicken fajitas.

RELATED: Easy Chicken Fajitas

9. Chipotle-Spiced Roasted Potato Salad 

Take potato salad to smoky new heights by glazing baby potatoes with chipotle before roasting them.

10. Chipotle-Roasted Baby Carrots 

For an easy but impressive side dish, roast carrots with canned chipotles in adobo.

RELATED: More Mexican Recipes

 

