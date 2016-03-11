Get Obsessed with Chipotle (the Pepper) Again

In the 1990s, the chipotle was king. It was the Sriracha of its day. But over the years, the smoky pepper was somewhat abandoned for cooler, hipper, spicier foods. It might not be the pepper of the moment anymore, but chipotle is still worthy of some attention. Here, ten recipes to make you feel like you’re back in 1995, when you just couldn’t get enough chipotle.

Here, chef Jenn Louis braises chicken thighs and poaches eggs in a smoky tomato sauce reminiscent of Mexican tinga.

Instead of pairing soybeans with the usual Asian flavors, this recipe calls for chipotle chiles (they add smoky flavor) and cumin.

This is a great way to use up leftover tortillas, chicken and cheese.

Add a little smokiness to your popcorn with ground chipotle and smoked paprika.

It doesn’t get much better than this crispy, salty, smoky guac. TODD PORTER & DIANE CU

Upgrade creamy guacamole with crispy bacon and richly flavorful chipotle.

Chef Deborah Schneider calls this easy, 12-minute dish "firing-squad shrimp" because it gets a little spice from a chipotle in adobo sauce.

These supereasy chicken tacos from chef Alex Stupak are packed with tasty shredded thigh meat, tomatoes and spicy jalapenos.

The warm and earthy flavors of chipotle add wonderful depth to these delicious chicken fajitas.



Take potato salad to smoky new heights by glazing baby potatoes with chipotle before roasting them.

For an easy but impressive side dish, roast carrots with canned chipotles in adobo.



