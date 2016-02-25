Get Meaty Satisfaction from These Steak Salad Recipes

From star chef Paul Qui's healthy Vietnamese-inspired recipe to warm flank steak salad, here are seven excellent ways to satisfy your meat cravings with a salad.

Austin chef Paul Qui's healthy salad features a sugarless Vietnamese dipping sauce made with coconut water, garlic and jalapeño.

Chef David Burke makes this salad with quail eggs and shrimp. For an easier version, skip the shrimp and substitute regular chicken eggs for the tiny quail ones.

Top this main-course salad with any vegetables you have on hand.

Roasted rice powder adds a fun crunch to this robust salad.

"This is the dish that I make to show wine geeks what beer can do with food," says chef Sang Yoon of this tender, grilled Thai beef salad with its alluring citrus-and-soy dressing.

No wimpy little salad here. Thick slices of steak top peppery greens with a boldly flavored dressing over all.



Chinese chili-garlic sauce gives this steak salad terrific flavor.



