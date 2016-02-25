Get Meaty Satisfaction from These Steak Salad Recipes

Transform salad into a hearty main-course with juicy steak.

February 25, 2016

From star chef Paul Qui's healthy Vietnamese-inspired recipe to warm flank steak salad, here are seven excellent ways to satisfy your meat cravings with a salad.

1. Baby Kale and Steak Salad

Austin chef Paul Qui's healthy salad features a sugarless Vietnamese dipping sauce made with coconut water, garlic and jalapeño.

2. Spicy Steak Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing

Chef David Burke makes this salad with quail eggs and shrimp. For an easier version, skip the shrimp and substitute regular chicken eggs for the tiny quail ones.

3. California Steak Salad

Top this main-course salad with any vegetables you have on hand.

4. Warm Flank Steak Salad with Mint and Cilantro

Roasted rice powder adds a fun crunch to this robust salad.

5. Flatiron Steak Salad with Thai Dressing

"This is the dish that I make to show wine geeks what beer can do with food," says chef Sang Yoon of this tender, grilled Thai beef salad with its alluring citrus-and-soy dressing.

6. Grilled-Steak and Arugula Salad with Mustard Caper Vinaigrette

No wimpy little salad here. Thick slices of steak top peppery greens with a boldly flavored dressing over all.

7. Grilled Chili-Rubbed Steak Salad with Roasted Shallot Vinaigrette

Chinese chili-garlic sauce gives this steak salad terrific flavor.

