Get it Free: The F&W Keyboard App Features Emojis for Food Lovers

You can now communicate in Cronuts. Today, we’re launching the F&W Keyboard! Packed with food- and chef-centric emojis, stickers and GIFs, the app features the most important things you'd ever want to send via iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, email and more.

F&W Editors
May 28, 2015

Here are just some of our favorites: Dennis Prescott's double-stacked burgers, Empellon margaritas, Sriracha, Mile End Deli sandwiches, Flour + Water Pizza, Milk Bar Birthday Cake, Marfa's Food Shark, the Coolest Cooler and Mario Batali on a scooter. Slide over to stickers and GIFS to peep Hugh Acheson in a bathtub, Carla Hall dancing, and slow-mo Champagne sabering filmed by our partners at ChefSteps.

Download the app for free here. Plus: For a chance to have your favorite food immortalized in emoji, nominate your dream subjects on Twitter by tagging tweets with @foodandwine and #yumoji!

