Get it Free: The F&W Keyboard App Features Emojis for Food Lovers

You can now communicate in Cronuts. Today, we’re launching the F&W Keyboard! Packed with food- and chef-centric emojis, stickers and GIFs, the app features the most important things you'd ever want to send via iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, email and more.

Here are just some of our favorites: Dennis Prescott's double-stacked burgers, Empellon margaritas, Sriracha, Mile End Deli sandwiches, Flour + Water Pizza, Milk Bar Birthday Cake, Marfa's Food Shark, the Coolest Cooler and Mario Batali on a scooter. Slide over to stickers and GIFS to peep Hugh Acheson in a bathtub, Carla Hall dancing, and slow-mo Champagne sabering filmed by our partners at ChefSteps.

Download the app for free here. Plus: For a chance to have your favorite food immortalized in emoji, nominate your dream subjects on Twitter by tagging tweets with @foodandwine and #yumoji!

