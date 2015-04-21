Get Excited for the New Food & Wine Festival

Every year, Food & Wine puts on some of the best and biggest food festivals around the world, from the Classic in Aspen to the Cayman Cookout. And now we’re excited to announce the newest addition to an already-strong lineup: the Chicago Food & Wine Festival. Debuting August 28-30, this event will feature a Chef Showcase with dishes from 40 Chicago talents, amazing cooking demonstrations and tastings and an incredible late-night pastry party. The roster of star chefs includes Stephanie Izard, Graham Elliot, Tim Love, Art Smith, Paul Virant, Sarah Grueneberg and more. Tickets are on sale now! Head over to chicagofoodandwinefestival.com to buy them today.

