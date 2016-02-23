Get All the Likes with an Instagrammable Power Bowl

We already knew that bowls are trending in real life, but now social media is going bowl-crazy. According to the Daily Mail, the “power bowl”—a healthy, colorful bowl of vegetables, whole grains and proteins—is the latest Instagram craze. Don’t be misled—we’re not talking salads. These are meticulously crafted, eye-catching bowls of colorful ingredients. The ideal bowl, the Mail claims, is made up of 15 percent lean protein, 25 percent whole grains, 35 percent vegetables, 10 percent sauce and 30 percent mix-ins like nuts, seeds or sprouts.

These five fantastic, healthy bowls might not be made up of those precise proportions, but they are certainly worthy of the #powerbowl hashtag on Instagram.

Cookbook author Michael Natkin's version of the Korean dish bibimbap—rice topped with a mix of pickled and cooked vegetables—forgoes the usual runny fried egg on top to be a delicious vegan dish.

© Cedric Angeles

This fresh and flavorful bowl is packed with delicious grilled pork, pickled vegetables and cool vermicelli noodles.

Tossed in a spicy citrus-soy dressing, this recipe is adaptable to whatever vegetables you happen to have in your crisper.

© Christina Holmes

Star chef Jose Andres dresses this amazing vegetable bowl with a delicious roasted-garlic yogurt sauce as well as a bright honey-lemon dressing.

In this superhealthy vegetarian main course, blogger Sara Forte of Sprouted Kitchen serves sweet-spiced tofu over a warm kale-and-barley salad.

