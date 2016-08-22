German Government Says to Stockpile Food in Case of Attacks

In today's episode of worrisome world news, the German government is gearing up to issue a warning to stockpile emergency food and supplies for the first time since the Cold War. Following two terror attacks and a shooting rampage in the country last month, Germany's leadership plans to caution its citizens about potential attacks and proper emergency preperations, according to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

In the government's to-be-released "Concept for Civil Defense," the German Interior Ministry suggests that "the population will be obliged to hold an individual supply of food for ten days," in case of a prolonged attack. This follows Berlin's announcement earlier this week regarding the creation of a special unit to fight terrorism and cyber security threats, and the city's planned significant increases to its spending on police and security forces following the previous month's attacks.

The 69-page defense report, which is slated to be presented to and potentially approved by the country's cabinet and minister on Wednesday, apparently recommends that each German individual stocks up on at least five days' worth of drinking water, according to the paper. The report also notes that while an imminent attack is not suspected, the general population should "prepare appropriately for a development that could threated our existence and cannot be categorically ruled out in the future." Not exactly the most comforting of statements.

In addition to stocking up on food, the Interior Ministry's plan also recommends improvements to the structures of buildings and a more reliable alarm system to stronghold the country against future attacks. And while there isn't any way to ensure these measures are taken, many citizens of the country—which is at the "crosshairs of terrorism," according to the German Defense Minister—will no doubt heed the government's advice and begin stocking up on their dry goods.

