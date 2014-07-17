Geoffrey Zakarian's Creamy-Spicy Avocado Sauce

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian of The Lambs Club in New York shares an unusual recipe for a creamy avocado-based sauce. His new book, My Perfect Pantry, comes out in October.

Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce

In a bowl, combine 1 peeled, pitted and diced Hass avocado with 4 husked, rinsed and chopped tomatillos, 1/4 cup minced cilantro, 2 tablespoons minced red onion, 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice and 1 tablespoon seeded, minced jalapeño. Mash well to form a chunky sauce. Season with salt. Serve with crudités or chips.

