Geoffrey Zakarian Named the Next Iron Chef

Food & Wine
December 20, 2011

 Mascarpone-Stuffed Chicken

© Tina Rupp
Mascarpone-Stuffed Chicken

In Sunday’s finale of The Next Iron Chef: Super Chefs, Geoffrey Zakarian prevailed in a holiday-themed challenge against Elizabeth Faulkner and won the title of Iron Chef. We'd like to think we helped Zakarian prepare for the competition. Back in 2004, F&W challenged the New York–based chef to transform the main ingredients of his complex dishes into rustic, homey recipes such as this creamy Mascarpone-Stuffed Roast Chicken. The dish is just as good at room temperature as it is fresh out of the oven.

