Garlicky Chicken Thighs from The Chew’s Missing Mario Batali

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Lucy Schaeffer

Garlicky Chicken Thighs

ABC’s new food-centric chat show, The Chew, premiered this afternoon. Highlights included Michael Symon showing off his “Got Pork” tattoo, Carla Hall’s 40-year-old Betty Crocker pancake recipe and Daphne Oz’s budget-friendly smoothie recipes (plus a visit from her famous Dr. dad). Noticeably absent from the studio was Mario Batali, who appeared later telecast from a charity golf tournament. Off-site location aside, Batali still managed to whip up a pizza. Here’s hoping the clog-clad chef will be more present in future episodes since we love his affordable recipes, like this one for grilled chicken thighs coated in a crispy, garlicky crumb topping.