Gail Simmons Is Sweet on Chicken

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Yunhee Kim

Chicken Goulash.

Tonight, Top Chef Just Desserts Season 2 premieres on Bravo, hosted once again by our own inimitable Gail Simmons. Each week, Simmons—with rocker pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini, master chef Hubert Keller and stylish writer Dannielle Kyrillos—will sample the contestants’ many sugary challenges, from gingerbread houses to edible interior design. Something truly savory is the best remedy for an overworked sweet tooth, like one of Simmons’s favorite F&W recipes: creamy chicken goulash with homey biscuit dumplings.