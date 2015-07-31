F&W's Easiest Omelet Recipes

Picture this: It's Sunday morning. You're hungry. But you don't want to work too hard for brunch. The solution? Omelets! Don’t be daunted—making a one- two- or three-egg omelet is super easy. (And an excellent way to impress your guests!) Here, F&W’s easiest, light and airy omelet recipes to make this weekend:

1. Spanish Omelet

Eric Ripert’s mother used to prepare this hearty omelet before hikes, then pack it for everyone to enjoy on the trail.

2. Fines Herbes Omelet

Cooking legend Jacques Pépin whisks his eggs with a fork as they cook to lighten them and form small curds for a soft, creamy omelet.

3. Spanish Omelet Sandwiches

These satisfying sandwiches are made with tomato-rubbed rolls and filled with incredible ham omelets.

4. Oven-Baked Asian Omelet

This omelet makes a great picnic lunch. Just wrap it up in foil and pour the sauce into a small jar for dipping.

5. Open-Face Omelets with Spicy Feta and Escarole

Chef Ana Sortun is a vegetable genius. Here, she tops her superfast, Middle Eastern-style omelets with a delicious mix of escarole and feta that’s been seasoned with scallion and jalapeño.

6. Lao Omelet with Dill, Scallion and Thai Chile

The dill, fish sauce and scallions in this round omelet may seem like an overly bold combination of flavors, but the result is surprisingly delicious. It's also adaptable: Eat it for breakfast or as a quick, light supper.

7. Three-Egg Omelets with Whisky Bacon

Cheese omelets and whisky-spiked bacon make for the perfect hangover breakfast.

8. Ham and Potato Chip Tortilla

Adding jalapeño potato chips to a simple egg tortilla (a Spanish omelet) gives it a salty, spicy zing. Serve extra chips on the side.

