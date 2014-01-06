This week, Food & Wine’s brand new, beautiful newly redesigned February issue will hit subscribers’ doorsteps. (Check out a preview of the meaty cover, left.) Along with adopting a new look, we’ve taken on six Chefs-in-Residence: Grant Achatz, Mario Batali, David Chang, Eric Ripert, Hugh Acheson and Andrew Zimmern. We also picked up Illustrator-in-Residence, Anthony Bourdain, whose art skills can be seen in his depictions of global grilling. Make sure to keep your eye out for the hashtag #FWChefs in order to see what F&W’s newest staff members are getting up to. Read more about F&W’s Chefs-in-Residence in Adweek.

