The #FWFesties Take to Pebble Beach Food & Wine This Weekend

One of Food & Wine’s many amazing culinary events is kicking off today: the eighth annual Pebble Beach Food & Wine. The incredible weekend features a celebrity chef and winemaker gold tournament, cooking demos from experts like F&W’s own Dana Cowin, wine seminars and more. To celebrate the fest, we’ve tapped some awesome chefs to represent F&W and act as official #FWFesties. They’ll be sharing tips, photos of the best bites, insider moments and more.

To experience the greatest hits from Pebble Beach Food & Wine, follow @foodandwine and these #FWFesties on Twitter and Instagram:

Hugh Acheson: Twitter (@hughacheson) + Instagram (@hughacheson)

Dominique Crenn: Twitter (@dominiquecrenn) + Instagram (@dominiquecrenn)

Curtis Stone: Twitter (@curtis_stone) + Instagram (@curtisstone)

Daniel Boulud: Twitter (@danielboulud) + Instagram (@danielboulud)

Yousef Ghalaini: Twitter (@lebanesechef) + Instagram (@lebanesechef)

