The #FWFesties Take Manhattan

The New York Food & Wine Festival kicks off today and the #FWFesties (Food & Wine’s chef insiders) are ready to report.

Justine Sterling
October 15, 2015

The New York Food & Wine Festival kicks off today and the #FWFesties (Food & Wine’s chef insiders) are ready to report. The festival schedule is packed with amazing events like the annual Burger Bash, Meatopia and Jets + Chefs, the ultimate tailgate party hosted by Joe Namath and Mario Batali. There are also informative panels moderated by talents like star New Orleans chef John Besh, sushi master Daisuke Nakazawa and F&W’s own Dana Cowin and Ray Isle. If you can’t be there, keep up with all of the brilliant tips, smart tricks and meaty, cheesy, boozy offerings by following Food & Wine on Twitter and Instagram as well as the fantastic group of #FWFesties:

Natasha David
Instagram: @natashadavidxo
Twitter: @natashadavidxo

Greg Denton & Gabrielle Denton
Instagram: @chefden10 / @oxpdx
Twitter: @oxpdx / @chefdenton

Dale Talde
Instagram: @daletalde
Twitter: @daletalde

Daniel Holzman
Instagram: @chefholzman
Twitter: @chefholzman

Janine Booth
Instagram: @chefjaninebooth
Twitter: @chefjaninebooth

Jamie Bissonnette
Instagram: @jamiebiss
Twitter: @jamiebiss

Jonathan Waxman
Instagram: @chefjwaxman
Twitter: @chefjwaxman

Andrew Zimmern
Instagram: @chefaz
Twitter: @andrewzimmern

