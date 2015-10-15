The #FWFesties Take Manhattan

The New York Food & Wine Festival kicks off today and the #FWFesties (Food & Wine’s chef insiders) are ready to report.
The New York Food & Wine Festival kicks off today and the #FWFesties (Food & Wine’s chef insiders) are ready to report. The festival schedule is packed with amazing events like the annual Burger Bash, Meatopia and Jets + Chefs, the ultimate tailgate party hosted by Joe Namath and Mario Batali. There are also informative panels moderated by talents like star New Orleans chef John Besh, sushi master Daisuke Nakazawa and F&W’s own Dana Cowin and Ray Isle. If you can’t be there, keep up with all of the brilliant tips, smart tricks and meaty, cheesy, boozy offerings by following Food & Wine on Twitter and Instagram as well as the fantastic group of #FWFesties:
Natasha David
Instagram: @natashadavidxo
Twitter: @natashadavidxo
Greg Denton & Gabrielle Denton
Instagram: @chefden10 / @oxpdx
Twitter: @oxpdx / @chefdenton
Dale Talde
Instagram: @daletalde
Twitter: @daletalde
Daniel Holzman
Instagram: @chefholzman
Twitter: @chefholzman
Janine Booth
Instagram: @chefjaninebooth
Twitter: @chefjaninebooth
Jamie Bissonnette
Instagram: @jamiebiss
Twitter: @jamiebiss
Jonathan Waxman
Instagram: @chefjwaxman
Twitter: @chefjwaxman
Andrew Zimmern
Instagram: @chefaz
Twitter: @andrewzimmern
