The #FWFesties Take Manhattan

The New York Food & Wine Festival kicks off today and the #FWFesties (Food & Wine’s chef insiders) are ready to report. The festival schedule is packed with amazing events like the annual Burger Bash, Meatopia and Jets + Chefs, the ultimate tailgate party hosted by Joe Namath and Mario Batali. There are also informative panels moderated by talents like star New Orleans chef John Besh, sushi master Daisuke Nakazawa and F&W’s own Dana Cowin and Ray Isle. If you can’t be there, keep up with all of the brilliant tips, smart tricks and meaty, cheesy, boozy offerings by following Food & Wine on Twitter and Instagram as well as the fantastic group of #FWFesties:

Natasha David

Instagram: @natashadavidxo

Twitter: @natashadavidxo

Greg Denton & Gabrielle Denton

Instagram: @chefden10 / @oxpdx

Twitter: @oxpdx / @chefdenton

Dale Talde

Instagram: @daletalde

Twitter: @daletalde

Daniel Holzman

Instagram: @chefholzman

Twitter: @chefholzman

Janine Booth

Instagram: @chefjaninebooth

Twitter: @chefjaninebooth

Jamie Bissonnette

Instagram: @jamiebiss

Twitter: @jamiebiss

Jonathan Waxman

Instagram: @chefjwaxman

Twitter: @chefjwaxman

Andrew Zimmern

Instagram: @chefaz

Twitter: @andrewzimmern

Related: NYC Chefs' Recipes Made Easy

A New York City Pizza Tour

Must-Visit NYC Spots