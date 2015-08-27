The #FWFesties Take to Chicago and Los Angeles

This weekend, two huge food festivals will be happening at the same time. The Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival kicks off tonight, with the Chicago Food & Wine Festival close at its heels starting tomorrow. If you had to choose between the two but still want to know what’s going on at the other or just want to keep up with the amazing food, cool cooking tips and crazy chef antics from the comfort of your own digital device, the #FWFesties (F&W’s chef correspondents) have you covered. They’ll be tweeting out awesome intel and Instagramming the best, most hunger-inducing images from both festivals.

To get the inside scoop on the Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival and the Chicago Food & Wine Festival, follow @foodandwine on both Instagram and Twitter as well as our own #FWFesties:

LOS ANGELES

Michelle Bernstein: Twitter (@chefmichy) + Instagram (@chefmichy)

Jenn Louis: Twitter (@jennlouispdx) + Instagram (@jennlouis)

Nancy Silverton: Twitter (@nancysilverton) + Instagram (@nancysilverton)

CHICAGO

Jonathan Waxman: Twitter (@chefjwaxman) + Instagram (@chefjwaxman)

Jose Garces: Twitter (@chefjosegarces) + Instagram (@chefjosegarces)

Fabio Viviani: Twitter (@fabioviviani) + Instagram (@fabioviviani)

Stephanie Izard: Twitter (@stephandthegoat) + Instagram (@stephandthegoat)

