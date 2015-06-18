The #FWFesties Take Aspen!

Looking for a chef, food personality, wine expert or cocktailian? They’re probably on their way to Colorado right now, because the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen kicks off tonight. The three-day culinary event of the year is packed with amazing seminars, panels and demonstrations from industry experts, blow-out parties and more opportunities for star chef sightings than any other place in the world. If you can’t be there, get the inside scoop on all the Champagne-and-fried-chicken-fueled antics by following @foodandwine on Twitter and Instagram as well as our official #FWFesties: a team of spectacular chefs who will be reporting on all of the incredible happenings from the festival. Here’s who we tapped as our expert scouts:

Jamie Bissonnette

Twitter: @jamiebiss

Instagram: @jamiebiss

Andrew Zimmern

Twitter: @andrewzimmern

Instagram: @chefaz

Hugh Acheson

Twitter: @HughAcheson

Instagram: @HughAcheson

Stephanie Izard

Twitter: @stephandthegoat

Instagram: @stephandthegoat

Kristen Kish

Twitter: @kristenLkish

Instagram: @kristenLkish

Christina Tosi

Twitter: @christinatosi

Instagram: @christinatosi

