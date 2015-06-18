The #FWFesties Take Aspen!

Looking for a chef, food personality, wine expert or cocktailian? They’re probably on their way to Colorado right now, because the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen kicks off tonight.
Looking for a chef, food personality, wine expert or cocktailian? They’re probably on their way to Colorado right now, because the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen kicks off tonight. The three-day culinary event of the year is packed with amazing seminars, panels and demonstrations from industry experts, blow-out parties and more opportunities for star chef sightings than any other place in the world. If you can’t be there, get the inside scoop on all the Champagne-and-fried-chicken-fueled antics by following @foodandwine on Twitter and Instagram as well as our official #FWFesties: a team of spectacular chefs who will be reporting on all of the incredible happenings from the festival. Here’s who we tapped as our expert scouts:
Jamie Bissonnette
Twitter: @jamiebiss
Instagram: @jamiebiss
Andrew Zimmern
Twitter: @andrewzimmern
Instagram: @chefaz
Hugh Acheson
Twitter: @HughAcheson
Instagram: @HughAcheson
Stephanie Izard
Twitter: @stephandthegoat
Instagram: @stephandthegoat
Kristen Kish
Twitter: @kristenLkish
Instagram: @kristenLkish
Christina Tosi
Twitter: @christinatosi
Instagram: @christinatosi
