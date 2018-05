This past weekend, the Cayman Islands were extra-amazing thanks to the 2016 Cayman Cookout. How do we know? Our chef dispatchers, the #FWFesties, were there reporting on all the incredible goings on. There were delicious dinners, tons of wine, paella pirates and even an appearance by Lionel Richie. Below, highlights from the festival. Warning: You'll want to book your ticket for next year immediately after viewing.