FWFesties Hit the Austin Food & Wine Festival!

It might not seem possible, but Austin is about to get even more barbecue, beer, tequila and tacos. That’s because the Austin Food & Wine Festival kicks off tomorrow!
It might not seem possible, but Austin is about to get even more barbecue, beer, tequila and tacos. That’s because the Austin Food & Wine Festival kicks off tomorrow! The fest is packed with awesome cooking demos like grilling with Tim Love and a paella primer with Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer, great wine seminars (our own Ray Isle is leading a tasting through top Texas wines) and, of course, blowout parties like Rock Your Taco and Taste of Texas.
We know not everyone can make it out to every Food & Wine fest, so we tapped a few incredible chefs as well as our partner, Chefs Feed, to act as official #FWFesties and share their experiences from the amazing Austin weekend. They’ll be tweeting out tips, Instagramming delicious dishes and more.
Related: Austin Restaurants
To follow along with our insiders, follow @foodandwine and the #FWFesties on Twitter and Instagram:
Tandy Wilson: Twitter (@tandytime) + Instagram (@bigtandy)
Drew Curren: Twitter (@chefdrewcurren) + Instagram (@chefdrewcurren)
David Norman: Twitter (@doughpuncher) + Instagram (@doughpuncher)
Quealy Watson: Twitter (@quealyq) + Instagram (@quealyq)
Andrew Zimmern: Twitter (@andrewzimmern) + Instagram (@chefaz)
Antonia Lofaso: Twitter (@chefantonia) + Instagram (@chefantonia)
Chefs Feed: Twitter (@chefsfeed) + Instagram (@chefsfeed)
Related: More Great Food & Wine Events