The #FWFesties Fly South to the Cayman Islands

Today, the Cayman Cookout kicks off in the sunny, picturesque Cayman Islands. Over the next few days, festival-goers will have a constantly enviable decision to make: enjoy the insanely beautiful beaches or attend crazily awesome events like José Andrés's expert paella-making class, lunch with Tom Colicchio and a talk from Anthony Bourdain about local Cayman flavors. Luckily, a few of the events merge the fest’s talents with the island’s beauty, like a snorkeling trip with Eric Ripert and a star-studded alfresco barbecue.

If you can’t attend the festivities, keep up with the tropical goings-on virtually by following our group of on-the-ground chef reporters, a.k.a. the #FWfesties. All weekend long they’ll be posting beautiful pictures, smart tips and entertaining tidbits from the Cayman Cookout. Get the highlights from Food & Wine’s Instagram and Twitter feeds. Here, everything you need to connect with the Cayman Islands #FWFesties:

José Andrés

Twitter: @chefjoseandres

Instagram: @chefjoseandres

Ray Isle

Twitter: @islewine

Instagram: @rayisle

Michael Mina

Twitter: @chefmichaelmina

Instagram: @chefmichaelmina

Hubert Keller

Twitter: @ChefHKeller

Instagram: @ChefHKeller

Dean James Max

Twitter: @deanjamesmax

Instagram: @deanjamesmax