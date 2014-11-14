F&W First Look: Num Pang's Reopening Sandwich

What’s going to be the most talked about dish this fall? A carbonara-topped pizza? Or one with spicy 'nduja sausage? A bowl of ramen? A rotisserie pork taco? A corn mousse-filled meringue?

So many options. Now, here’s another contender: A sandwich. Specifically the Num Cubano from the reopening Num Pang at Union Square in New York City.

Here’s what you need to know about the Num Cubano: It’s got a mountain of pulled pork that’s been slow roasted in orange juice, chili powder, fish sauce, onion and lots of garlic. It’s piled on top of slices of ham and Swiss cheese, with spicy cucumber pickles and yellow mustard, plus pickled carrots and chili mayo, all on a crispy semolina roll.

You’ll be able to grab this stellar Cubano on Tuesday, November 18, when Ben Daitz and Ratha Chaupoly open Num Pang across the street from their original location on East 12th Street. But like the best, most talked about things, its time is limited: the sandwich is only on the menu for one month. Welcome back, Num Pang Union Square.

