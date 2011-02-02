F&W Exclusive: Menu Highlights at Animal's Son of a Gun

© kate krader

Hugh Hefner with a Prize Marlin Decorates Son of a Gun's Bathroom.Let's go over some frequently asked questions about the upcoming Son of a Gun restaurant from the epic chef team Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook (with Animal chef Frank Anderson running day to day operations).



What's going to be on the menu?

For a start, the boys are thinking:



Sardines a la plancha with oyster plant, citron, sorrel

Santa Barbara prawns with plum mustard butter, radish

Baked clams "mafia style"

Geoduck, cilantro salsa verde, mandarin

Uni, carrot, nettle curry vinaigrette, apple

Bottarga taramasalata

Fried chicken inspired by Chick-fil-A and Bakesale Betty

Pimento cheese fries



What's up with the name Son of a Gun?Says Dotolo: "On boats, the space between the guns was used as a semi-private place for trysts with prostitutes and wives, which sometimes led to the birth of children with disputed parentage. Another claim is that the origin the term resulted from firing a ship's guns to hasten a difficult birth."



What's the seating situation?

Both reservation and walk ins for the big communal table. Wait until you see the banquette tucked right into the window.

