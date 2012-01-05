F&W Exclusive: LudoBites New Reservation System with Urbanspoon

© Mathieu BittonLooking for proof that 2012 is going to be a great year? Here you go. LudoBites 8, the next iteration of Ludo and Krissy Lefebvre’s wildly popular pop-up Los Angeles restaurant, has a new reservation system. Now maybe, just maybe, you’ll have luck snagging a seat for Ludo's terrific menu. If you think Krissy and Ludo didn’t feel your pain when you couldn’t get a seat at LudoBites 1 through 007, you’re wrong. “We were looking for a creative approach to provide a fair opportunity for all,” says Krissy, who watched six weeks of reservations for LudoBites 007 disappear in less than 60 seconds.



To the rescue: Urbanspoon. The primo restaurant discovery site is providing a lottery-style reservation system on their site, allowing people to enter requests for 24 hours, starting at 11 a.m. PST on January 11; the system will then randomly assign reservations. “We’re supportive,” says Kara Nortman, GM of Urbanspoon. “We wanted to come up with a democratic solution to get people into LudoBites 8. LudoBites 007 caused finger fatigue here, everyone clicking non-stop to get in.”





There’s one more way to get into LudoBites 8. From January 7 through February 7, anyone who makes a reservation for an LA restaurant through Urbanspoon and then tweets it out, is entered in a lottery to win a free (free!! whoopee!!) dinner for four at LudoBites 8 on February 20.





Ludobites 8 Will Have an Awesome New Reservation System.Here’s LudoBites 8 information, all in one convenient place.



Where: Lemon Moon, 12200 Olympic Blvd. (Ludo is excited to be in the kitchen of his good friends Josiah Citrin and Raphael Lunetta, F&W Best New Chefs 1997.)



When the Reservation Process Starts: January 11, at 11 a.m. PST, through January 12, 10.59 a.m. PST.



Where the Reservation Process Takes Place: www.urbanspoon.com/ludobites8. (The page goes live when the lottery starts on January 11th.)



When You Can Eat At LudoBites 8: Jan 18-20, 23-27, 30-31; Feb 1-3, 6-10, 13-15, 17 and 20-22.

One Last Way to Eat at LudoBites 8: There will be 6 walk-in seats each night at the bar. If the weather is nice (and come on, this is LA, there will be additional walk-in patio seating).



Menu: In process. Will be finalized by January 18.