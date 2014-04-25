F&W Editor Picks: 19 Best Gluten-Free Baking Recipes

What's so great about these recipes? We'd make them all again and again not because they are gluten free, but just because they're delicious. We've tried tons of baked goods in the past few years from local gluten-free bakeries, and more often than not, we've been disappointed. That's why we're thrilled to have such awesome gluten-free recipes for baked goods on our site.

1. Silvana's Kitchen Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour

Blogger Silvana Nardone's gluten-free flour mixture is amazing. It's like a homemade version of Cup4Cup. You can use it as a swap in almost any baking recipe.

2. Honey Nuts and Oats Gluten-Free Sandwich Bread

This perfectly chewy gluten-free sandwich bread is brushed with honey to create a lightly sweet crust.

3. Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Michael Moorhouse sprinkles crunchy bits of fleur de sel on his moist, intensely flavored cheesecake topped with thick, golden caramel.

4. Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Ginger Cupcakes

These supermoist, gluten-free cupcakes have terrific pumpkin flavor and an irresistible topping of fluffy, creamy frosting and golden caramel sauce.

5. Hazelnut-Brown-Butter Brownies

“In Japan I got into all different flours, like roasted soy flour,” says Stella Parks. “Then I thought, Why not use nut flour to make gluten-free brownies?”

6. Lemon-Poppy Seed Buttermilk Pancakes

One editor said these light but chewy pancakes should be called “awesomecakes (that just happen to be gluten-free).”

7. Fudgy Chocolate-Walnut Cookies

New York pastry chef François Payard's divinely gooey chocolate cookies are flourless.

8. Gluten-Free Almond Cake

Belinda Leong doesn't intentionally make virtuous desserts, but this cake just happens to be gluten-free. It has a remarkable, light texture and an intense almond flavor.

9. Chocolate Macarons

These sandwich cookies get plenty of rich chocolate flavor from cocoa powder and an intense ganache filling.

10. Hot Cocoa Cupcakes with Marshmallow Frosting

These rich chocolate cupcakes are mounted with a fluffy marshmallow-esque meringue frosting.

11. Frosted Brownie Cookies

Fudgy, chocolaty and huge, these cookies are for people who like decadent, over-the-top desserts.

12. Ultimate Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

These gluten-free chocolate chip cookies are deliciously crisp.

13. Flax-Coconut Pancakes

Elisabeth Prueitt always mixes ground flax into her pancake batter. “I've never felt great about the low nutritional value of pancakes—it's like eating cake for breakfast—but the flax adds fiber, omega-3s and minerals,” she says.

14. Crunchy Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut butter binds these supernutty flourless cookies.

15. Brutti Ma Buoni

These crunchy-chewy cookies, sold at bakeries all over Lazio, are called brutti ma buoni in Italian, or "ugly but good."

16. Matcha-Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches

These ice cream sandwiches layer store-bought green-tea and vanilla ice creams on crispy, chewy green tea macarons.

17. Pine Nut-Almond Macaroons

These are classic southern Italian cookies—chewy almond macaroons covered with pine nuts.

18. Coconut Macaroons

These sweet and chewy two-bite macaroons have only five ingredients (not including the delicious bittersweet-chocolate drizzle).

19. Coconut Pistachio Meringues

Delicate and substantial at the same time, Nick Malgieri's pistachio-topped coconut meringues are chewy on the inside and crisp on the outside.

